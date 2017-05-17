NNISFIL – A motorcyclist involved in a two-vehicle collision just before 1:20 p.m., Wednesday, was transported to a Toronto hospital with life-threatening injuries.

South Simcoe police say the collision occurred on 10 Sideroad near Line 3 of Innisfil.

Paramedics, police and Innisfil firefighters responded.

Police say Innisfil 10 Sideroad is expected to be closed between the 3rd and 4th Lines of Innisfil until the dinner hour.

The investigation is continuing.