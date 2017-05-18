2017 Property tax increase doubles

Bradford West Gwillimbury Council struggled to keep the projected 2017 property tax hike to 1.98% - but the County of Simcoe's approved levy means that the average BWG homeowner will see a 4.12% increase.

With increased assessment values assigned by MPAC, property owners in BWG will be paying 10.67% of the County's total budget, or $16,253,810. Although the County partially offset the higher assessments by lowering the residential tax rate, the effective increase is 7.69% - costing the owner of an “average” home valued at $411,070 an extra $86.41 for the County alone. Education taxes are up 4.07% this year, adding another $28.75; overall, the average homeowner will be paying $170.89 more in 2017.

“It's not what we were hoping for. It's not what we were expecting,” said Mayor Rob Keffer.

“That's devastating. That's double,” said Councillor Gary Baynes.

Treasurer Ian Goodfellow noted that the Town had received the numbers from the County only 3 weeks ago, but had been alerted that a “large shift in the levy” was coming. Talks to mitigate the increase were not successful, Goodfellow said, suggesting that the Town can ask the County to provide its information earlier, before the municipality finalizes its budget. “I believe they have the ability to furnish that information. It's just the matter of getting it from them.”