Building a new Courtyard, together

The inner courtyard at W.H. Day Elementary School used to be a tangle of weeds and shrubs.

Now, thanks to fundraising and hard work by the Parent Council and tremendous support from the community, the space has been transformed into an Outdoor Classroom, a nature preserve where bird feeders attract local wildlife, and a flower garden.

Paul Barker and his team from Automatic Rain Irrigation donated their time and effort for a couple of days, says Parent Council member Jennifer Theriault, cleaning up and helping to plan the courtyard – removing weeds, dead trees and bushes, and resetting the interlock.

There was more help from Steyn's Garden Centre – which not only hosted a fundraiser in 2016, selling flowering baskets to benefit the school, but also provided mulch and river rock at cost, and pitched in to help with the clean-up.

Nolan Rader, Rader's Tree Care, cut and donated the stumps for the outdoor classroom seating, and while Woodbridge Front End Alignment provided tires, for use as “buddy” seating.

Other businesses donated gifts for the fundraiser at Steyn's – including gift baskets and day passes provided by Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park camp resort, and a $100 gift card from Home Depot in Bradford.

On May 11, community supporters joined Grade 3 English and French students, Kindergarten kids, teachers and School Council members in the courtyard, to celebrate the creation of the new accessible space – and plant the first flowers of Spring.