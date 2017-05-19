Doin' the Marsh Mash

The 39th Annual Marsh Mash Canoe and Kayak races return to the Holland Marsh canals in Bradford West Gwillimbury this Saturday, May 20. The race attracts Canoeists, kayakkers, standup paddleboarders and outrigger paddlers from across the province, competing in a range of distances and classes, from recreational/beginner to competitive/Marathon.

The Mash, a partnership between paddler Iain Craig and his family, and the Town of BWG Leisure Services, is sanctioned by OMCKRA (Ontario Marathon Canoe and Kayak Racing Association) and has been a World Team Qualifier for the ICF Canoe Marathon World Championship.

The races will start and finish at Springdale Christian Reformed Church, 5 SR and Canal Road (use Canal Rd. or Line 3 BWG to access the site, if 5 SR is closed for construction). Registration begins at 8 a.m. at the Church, racing starts at 10 a.m. Participants can also register online at www.marshmash.ca, in advance or on site on the day of the race. For more information, visit the website or contact organizer Iain Craig at craigers@rogers.com.