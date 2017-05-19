BRADFORD – Three local men have been arrested in connection with the stealing and pawning of tools following a month-long investigation by South Simcoe police.

One man was arrested and charged May 5, the other two on May 18.

A Bradford man, age 31, was charged with four counts of possession of stolen property and four counts of trafficking stolen property.

A 54-year-old Bradford man faces five charges of possessing stolen property and five counts of trafficking stolen property.

The third Bradford man, 24, is charged with four counts of possession of stolen property and four counts of trafficking stolen property.

All three men were released with curfews and June court dates.