For Gardeners!

The Bond Head-Bradford Garden Club held its annual Mother’s Day Plant and Bake Sale at the Bond Head Community Hall, on May 13 – an opportunity to purchase hardy perennials donated by members, as well as bedding plants, beautiful flowering baskets, and home-baking. The event is a fundraiser for the Club.

Coming up: on Thursday, May 25, the Bond Head- Bradford Garden Club holds its annual Plant Auction at the Danube Seniors Leisure Centre, 715 Simcoe Rd. in Bradford, at 7 p.m. Cash only – come out and restock your garden.

More Plant Sales:

Plant and Tailgate Sale. The Innisfil Garden Club (formerly the Gilford & District Horticultural Society) holds its annual Plant, Tailgate and Bake Sale and BBQ, on Saturday, May 27 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Innisfil Arboretum, 1474 ShoreAcres Drive in Gilford. Come out for plants, and much more! Draws, treasures and treats.

Plant and Bake Sale. The Painswick Horticultural Society holds its annual Plant & Bake sale at Foodland in Stroud, Innisfil, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please note: There will be no sales before 9 a.m.