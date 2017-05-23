Higher densities create parking issues

On-street parking continues to be a concern, considering the higher-density development proposals now coming to Bradford West Gwillimbury council.

Back in March, a public meeting under the Planning Act heard an application from Cachet Estate Homes (Bradford) Inc. for a zoning bylaw amendment and draft plan of subdivision for the lands at 509, 515 and 531 Simcoe Rd. – 11 acres at the northeast corner of Simcoe Road and Line 6.

The proponent put forward a proposal for a total of 87 townhomes on an internal road and narrow lane. Ten blocks (56 street townhomes) would front on an 18-metre-wide right-of-way; another six blocks totalling 31 “rear-lane townhouses” would face Line 6 but have road access from the rear, on a narrow 14 metre-wide laneway.

The parking plan presented showed 44 on-street parking spaces, on both the road and the lane. “This is still under review by town staff,” said senior planner Alan Wiebe, to determine if it is “technically feasible,” especially since the rear-lane townhomes were shown with detached garages, almost at the lot line. “Tonight, town staff are simply presenting the applicants’ proposal,” Wiebe said.

The proposal also asked for permission to increase the maximum height from 11 to 12 metres, and to permit stairs and porches to encroach on the front-yard setbacks.

Among the concerns from commenting departments and agencies was the feasibility of waste collection and snow removal, given the road design and on-street parking - and both the Simcoe County District School Board and Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority asked for more time to review the application.

Representing the proponent, Jim Levac of Glen Schnarr and Associates, said that having the rear-lane townhomes face Line 6 represented “more of an attractive streetscape,” but acknowledged the design was preliminary, and said, “We’re happy to work with staff and residents.”

Two residents of Simcoe Road complained that the side of a townhouse block would extend across their backyards. “I’m going to look outside and I’m going to see the brick wall of a townhouse,” said one.

Parking was council’s biggest concern. The proposal claims to create 0.6 visitor parking spaces per residential unit, while town standards only require 0.5 spaces, but Councillor Peter Ferragine noted, “To me, it looks like you’ve crammed in as much as you can fit. We already know this parking is going to be a disaster. I don’t want to see a whole bunch of cars parked all the way up Simcoe Road.”

Ferragine pointed out the garages are to “minimum specifications. The SUVs, the trucks aren’t going to fit.”

“This to me seemed congested,” agreed Coun. Raj Sandhu, suggesting the onstreet parking shown was unrealistic.

Coun. Gary Baynes praised the proposal, but suggested a reduction in density, from 87 to 83 townhomes, to meet town standards.

“(Developers) build it, the developer leaves, the community is left with parking congestion. Step back and plan this properly,” said Coun. Peter Dykie Jr.

“This is just the first kick at the can,” Levac assured Council.

Parking was also a concern for the Braidwood Homes (Bradford) Inc. proposed draft plan of subdivision and zoning bylaw amendment, for a property at 70 Melbourne Dr. Ninety-one residential units are proposed, including 20 semi-detached homes and 71 street townhomes. Only four of the semis would comply with the town’s zoning; the others would require exceptions, to reduce the minimum front, rear and side yards.

The on-street parking provided fell just shy of the town’s 0.5 per unit standard.

“We’ve got to look at the parking,” said Baynes. “We just jumped all over someone who was 0.6 (Cachet Estates) and this is under 0.5 spaces.”

“We always have issues with parking,” said Sandhu. “Any application we look at, we do have parking issues. We may have to change the 0.5 number.”

Both proposals were referred back to staff for review.