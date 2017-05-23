Motorists told, Look before you pull out

South Simcoe - Just before 1:20 p.m. on May 17, South Simcoe Police, Innisfil Fire & Rescue and Paramedics were called to a serious collision between a motorcycle and a car on 10 Sideroad, just north of Line 3 in Innisfil. The driver of the motorcycle, a 61 year old Bradford male, was taken to Southlake, then transferred to a Toronto trauma centre, where he remains with critical, life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car, a 76 year old Cookstown woman, was not injured. Investigation is ongoing, but police say that charges against the car driver are expected. She is believed to have pulled out of a driveway, into the path of the motorcycle.



On May 17, at 2:45 p.m., officers responded to a 2-vehicle collision on Jans Blvd in Alcona, Innisfil. A vehicle was stopped, waiting to turn into a driveway, when it was struck from behind by another car. The driver of the stopped vehicle was treated at hospital for minor injuries; the driver of the second vehicle, a 17 year old Innisfil youth, was charged with Careless Driving.



Failure to check for on-coming traffic. Inattention. Turn not in safety.



“After 30 years of attending collisions, it's probably half of all the charges I've laid at a collision scene,” says PC Rich Williamson. “Turning, changing lanes, pulling out into traffic from a driveway – all are dangerous, because you're putting your vehicle across the path of traffic, usually traffic travelling much more quickly than you are. Inattention, impatience, just not looking – all of these are causes of collisions in these situations.”

South Simcoe Police are reminding motorists that motorcycles, pedestrians and cyclists are all out and about, as the fine weather returns – and are especially vulnerable.



“Look twice before turning, changing lanes or crossing the path of oncoming traffic,” Williamson says. Check all your blind spots – not just behind, but ahead as well. Small things, like pedestrians and bicycles as well as motorcycles, may be blocked by the pillars of the windshield, or by other traffic.” Bottom line? Look before you turn, and pay attention.



Williamson also has advice for cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians: “Drive and walk defensively. Your life may depend upon it.”





