Spring speaks, through piano, trumpet and flute

On May 27, the Bradford Arts Centre will welcome pianist Vladimir Soloviev and a group of Chamber musicians, for a program of songs by Schubert, Brahms, Handel, Duparc, Hahn, Chausson and Delibes.

Soloviev, playing the Bradford Arts Centre's Baby Grand piano, will be joined by Lisa Hartl on trumpet, and Catherine Willshire, on flute – showcasing the magnificent sound of the Arts Centre at 66 Barrie St. in Bradford, the Bradford United Church.

Soloviev is a soloist and established chamber musician, in Toronto and New York, and the new Music Director at Trinity United Church in Newmarket. He has studied music at the University of Western Ontario, and at the Eastern School of Music in Rochester, New York.

Lisa Hartl has completed a Bachelor's degree in Trumpet Performance at the University of Toronto Faculty of Music, and is currently pursuing a diploma in Performance at the Glenn Gould School of the Royal Conservatory, specializing in early music and the Baroque trumpet.

Catherine Willshire holds a Bachelor of Music from the University of Western Ontario, and Masters of Musicology from the Sorbonne in Paris, France. The talented chamber performer on flute led the UWOSB Flute Choir in 2011, has performed with flute choirs and quartets, and is currently pursuing a thesis in the Masters of Communication and Culture Program at York University.

The Spring Speaks through Piano, Flute and Trumpet concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. on May 27. Tickets are $15, or $10 for Seniors and Students. For information or to purchase online see bradfordartscentre.org, and click on 'What's On', or call 905-751-5335.