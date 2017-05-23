Young entrepreneurs make art pay

There were 34 schools in Simcoe County participating in the Learning Partnership’s Entrepreneurial Adventure, a competition for students in grades 1 through 11 – including St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic School in Bradford.

St. Teresa’s G25 Designs team came up with a unique product and business plan: to make student-created art pay, and raise money for Easter Seals.

With a $350 loan from the parent council to help pay for supplies (to be paid back out of profits), mentoring from RBC community manager Wayne Brakeboer and support from the community, the students launched their art business. Local company Ad-Dictive Design and Promotion donated the printing of the student-designed logo, assisting the students with their marketing campaign.

The venture was so successful, they sold out of the student-created artwork, except for a handful of paintings reserved for a special fundraiser. On May 10 and 11, St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic School presented public performances of The Lion King Jr. – and the G25 Designs team not only held a silent auction of their work, but sold refreshments and snacks, hoping to top up the amount raised for charity.

The team was among a handful of Entrepreneurial Adventure projects chosen for the South Simcoe County Entrepreneurial Showcase, held May 9 at the Innisfil Recreation Complex. Although they didn’t receive an award for their effort, it was a positive and winning experience for their mentor as well as for the students.

“You can’t even anticipate the questions they’re going to ask,” said Brakeboer, calling the experience “amazing.”

The students worked out a budget, the return on capital and time invested, production, marketing and promotion, and engaged with their community.

“I’ve worked with a lot of not-for-profit organizations, and it takes time. These guys are getting it now,” said Brakeboer. In particular, he said, “I explained ‘net.’”

And by the time the project wrapped up, the G25 Designs team had made $1,202 for Easter Seals, net.