Dentistry from the Heart, where smiles are free

Bradford Family Dentistry has heart – and to prove it, is holding its 7th annual 'Dentistry from the Heart' event on Friday, May 26. From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Dr. Jesse Chai and his team of volunteers – including dentists, hygienists, and members of the community - will be offering free basic dental services, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Dentistry from the Heart was launched in New Port Richey in Florida over 16 years ago, when Dr. Vincent J. Monticciolo realized that there were many in his community who could not afford dental care. He launched the day of free dental services as a way to give back to his community, and allow other members of the dental industry to do the same.

Dentistry from the Heart events are now held across the U.S. and Canada, providing free fillings, cleaning and extractions.

Last year, Dr. Chai and Bradford Family Dentistry provided over $27,000 in free services to 106 patients – and this year, are hoping to do the same. Bradford Family Dentistry is located at 76 Holland St. West in Bradford. But come early – last year, patients began lining up at 4:30 a.m., and by the time the doors opened at 8 a.m., the line up stretched the length of the building.