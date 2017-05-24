Our Lady of Fatima 100th Anniversary

This year marks the 100th Anniversary of the appearance of Our Lady of Fatima to three shepherd children from the Portuguese village of Fatima. The three, Lucia Santos and her cousins Francisco and Jacinta Marto, reported seeing the Virgin Mary in six visions, between May 13 and October 13, 1917. The final vision attracted up to 100,000 people to Cova de Iria, where many reported seeing the sun “dance.”

Francisco and Jacinta both died in the 'flu pandemic – Francisco in 1919, Jacinta in 1920. They were canonized as Saints by Pope Francis I on May 13 of this year.

The anniversary and canonization gave additional meaning to the annual celebration of the festival of Our Lady of Fatima in Bradford, with a Vigil held on May 13, and a Mass at Holy Martyrs of Japan Catholic Church on May 14, celebrated by Fr. Vitor from Portugal. A procession, bearing statues of Jesus and Our Lady of Fatima, followed the Mass.

Over 350 people participated in the Our Lady of Fatima parade, which processed down Barrie St. before returning to the church. In the evening, dances were held at the Portuguese Cultural Centre of Bradford.