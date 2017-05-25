Doing the Marsh Mash!

Iain Craig was a little worried. He had shifted the date of the annual Marsh Mash canoe and kayak races to May 20 and was concerned paddlers wouldn’t show up because it was the Victoria Day long weekend.

He needn’t have worried. Canoeists, kayakers and stand-up paddleboarders came out for the 39th annual marathon races in the Holland Marsh, sanctioned by the Ontario Marathon Canoe and Kayak Racing Association.

Routes ranged from a five-kilometre circuit for junior paddlers to the 24-km marathon that counted as a world team qualifier. Some who entered were recreational paddlers only; others, like Nick Robson with the Balmy Beach Canoe Club in Toronto, were competitive athletes.

Says Robson, a senior carded athlete working toward qualifying for the Canadian national team, “I love Marsh Mash. I race it every time ... It’s good to go out and use this as a practice race.”

Water levels in the canals were high – stand-up paddleboarders had to duck under some bridges – but the water was clean, the day was sunny, the wind was light and the temperature only slightly below normal.

There was one unexpected obstacle at the start of the racing. A mother Canada goose and her goslings continued to swim past canoes and kayaks, until the splashing finally persuaded them to find a safer and quieter section of the canal.

The Marsh Mash is organized by Craig and his family and the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury. Prizes always include flowers donated by local greenhouses, and bags of carrots and onions from Holland Marsh farms.