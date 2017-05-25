Lion King Jr. roars onto the St. Teresa stage

Memorable music, professional lighting, a professional program, and brilliant costumes... St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic elementary school's production of Disney's Lion King Jr. had all that, and more.

It had all the energy and excitement that could be created by its young cast. From the opening scene of the “Circle of Life” to the triumphant finale, Lion King Jr. gave its young actors and singers something to sink their teeth into.

There are some deep and difficult concepts in this musical. The Circle of Life, for example: lions hunt antelope, but when predators die, they return to the soil to nurture the grass on which antelope feed.

Jealousy, betrayal, loss, loyalty, and ultimately courage, are all part of the story of the future Lion King, Simba – and the cast did a wonderful job bringing the musical to their school stage, under the direction of teacher Lesley Coo.

Coo has several links to The Lion King. “When it was released in 1994, it was the first movie that my young daughters ever saw at a movie theatre,” she says. And when the first stage version of Lion King opened in Toronto in 2000, “one member of the ensemble was a young man who was in Grade 6 when he played the lead in an elementary school show – the first that I ever directed.”

The school production, open to the public on May 10 and 11, was a delight, the result of hard work, on the part of students, teachers, the school community and other supporters.

“There is an African saying, I takes a village to raise a child. Well, it takes a whole school community to put on a production like this,” says Coo. “It has been a great thrill to work with this talented group of students.”

And a delight for everyone who had the privilege of seeing the production.