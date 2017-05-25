Recognizing British Home Children

Lori Oschefski, advocate and descendant, has brought a special British Home Child exhibit to the BWG Public Library, featuring the BHCARA (British Home Children Advocacy & Research Association) 2016 Memory Quilt, and a collection of artifacts.

The exhibit highlights the lives of some of the estimated 100,000 British children sent to Canada as part of a migration scheme that started in the 1800s, and lasted until 1949 – sending many into indentured servitude and a life of stigma and shame.

On May 31, there will be a special presentation and screening of the film, “Born of Good Intentions”, in the Zima Room at 7 p.m. For more information see Facebook.com/group/BritishHomeChildren/.