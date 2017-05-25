Life

Recognizing British Home Children

By Bradford Times Staff

British Home Child exhibition at the BWG Public library in Bradford, Ont. on Monday May 15, 2017. Miriam King/Bradford Times/Postmedia Network

Lori Oschefski, advocate and descendant, has brought a special British Home Child exhibit to the BWG Public Library, featuring the BHCARA (British Home Children Advocacy & Research Association)  2016 Memory Quilt, and a collection of artifacts.

The exhibit highlights the lives of some of the estimated 100,000 British children  sent to Canada as part of a migration scheme that started in the 1800s, and lasted until 1949 – sending many into indentured servitude and a life of stigma and shame.

On May 31, there will be a special presentation and screening of the film, “Born of Good Intentions”,  in the Zima Room at 7 p.m.  For more information see Facebook.com/group/BritishHomeChildren/.