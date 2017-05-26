400-404 Link back in the Growth Plan

BWG - The Province of Ontario released a revised and updated version of the Growth Plan for the Greater Golden Horseshoe on May 18, and there was good news for Bradford West Gwillimbury.

The 400-404 Bradford Link, a future 400-series highway that will connect the 400 and 404 through BWG north of Line 8, is shown in the Growth Plan, referred to as a “Highway Extension.”

The previous version of the Growth Plan did not include the Link.

The update follows years of lobbying by Bradford West Gwillimbury, York Region, and more recently, the County of Simcoe.

“This is the result we were hoping for, and I consider it a win for the people of Bradford West Gwillimbury,” said Mayor Rob Keffer. “Inclusion in the plan shows that the province recognizes the need for the Connecting link to better move people and goods through this region.” He thanked Minister Bill Mauro and the provincial government for listening to the municipalities. “We look forward to working with the Province to see this crucial infrastructure project come to fruition.”

Mayor Keffer credited “overwhelming support” for the project from the public, with encouraging “the province to include the highway in their growth plans.”

The plan does not provide timelines for construction of the Link. An Environmental Assessment was completed for the project more than 10 years ago – but the project was dropped by then-minister David Caplan in 2006, in announcing the first Growth Plan for the Greater Golden Horseshoe.