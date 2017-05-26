Heritage Matters... Proud to be on the Registry

There are over 40 buildings which are over 100 years old, in the hamlet of Bond Head.

One of them is the McCracken-deWinter House on County Rd. 88. It was originally built in 1876, but rebuilt in 1880 after a fire in Bond Head destroyed the house.

Hugh McCracken was a local blacksmith, whose smithy was just two blocks east of the home. The original house had a central hall plan, with two rooms downstairs and two rooms upstairs. New construction added an indoor kitchen, summer kitchen and a bedroom.

When George Carter owned the home, he added a verandah, at the front and side of the building.

In 1929, the house was purchased by the Sutherland family. In 1935, new owner William Sutherland made some extensive changes, including an addition, with a new wood furnace and chimneys, basement, and a new cedar shingle roof. Other modifications included a sink and cupboard in the kitchen.

The house is now owned by the deWinter family, which has beautifully restored the interior and maintained the original grandeur of this Victorian home, which is on the municipal Registry of heritage buildings.

Houses from the Victorian period (1830-1910) often featured patterned and colorful brickwork, elaborate “gingerbread” trim, a central gable with posts and a Gothic arched window. Verandahs, introduced during the earlier Regency period, remained popular in the Victorian period, offering shade and protection to the front of the house, while featuring turned posts and decorative corner brackets.

The McCracken-deWinter home is a well-kept and beautiful example of Victorian architecture, and the family is proud and delighted to be on the Town's Heritage Registry.