Planting trees for Mother Nature

May 14 was Mother's Day – and a group of volunteers, including 1st Bradford Scouts, came together to give a present to Mother Nature.

They participated in the South Simcoe Streams Network Community Work Party and tree-planting event, held along the bank of Fraser Creek, beside the Home Depot store in Bradford.

Volunteers of all ages helped plant approximately 350 swamp white oak, red maple, white cedar, white spruce and red osier dogwoods within the floodplain – giving the native plants a head start by using mats to suppress weeds, and collars to protect from deer and rodent damage.

It was hard work as the wind whipped through the valley, but there was a reward: the satisfaction of helping to naturalize an urban stream, and a pizza lunch, provided by Councillor Peter Dykie Jr. The tree-planting this year was supported by a grant from the Mayor and Council's Community Support grant program.