Heritage Home Tour this Sunday

The Bradford West Gwillimbury Local History Association presents its annual Heritage Home Tour on Sunday, June 4 from 1 to 5 p.m. For the Sesquicentennial year, 6 historic homes will welcome visitors on this self-directed tour – including the Professor Day house, George Green House, Scott House, Dr. Clement House, and Armson-Wood Farm House.

There will also be a refreshment stop at the historic Bradford United Church, 66 Barrie St. in Bradford. Proceeds from the Home Tour will go to the ongoing restoration and maintenance of the Auld Kirk, a church founded by Red River Settlers in the early 19th Century on Line 6, which is also part of the Tour.

Tickets are $20 per person, available at The Bradford Print Shoppe, 170 Artesian Industrial Parkway; Nancy's Nifty Nook, 152 Holland St. East, or The Pink Closet, in the West Park Plaza in Bradford.

Please note, since home-owners have been kind enough to open their doors, the Local History Association asks that no children or pets participate in the tour. Shoe bags will be available at the door. For more information, call Ann at 905-895-3440, Edgar at 905-775-6618 or Mikki, 905-775-4011.