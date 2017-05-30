My Canada... Charlie Melbourne, remembered

Young Charlie Melbourne came to Canada with his family at the age 10. Coming from England, they ended up in the Creemore area.

Two years later the family returned to England, but Charles, then aged 12, liked the new country so much, he decided to stay on with a local family. He learned that good wages were being paid further south, and in 1901 at the age of 21 became a resident of Bond Head.

Later, he went to Toronto, where he was employed by the Toronto Transportation Commission as a streetcar driver.

Toronto is where he met Miss Kennetha Ogilvie, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ogilvie of Bond Head, where her father was a tailor and storekeeper. Kennetha and Charlie were married on January 14, 1904, at Bloor St. United Church, then a Presbyterian church, but soon returned to Bond Head. For a while, Charlie worked for Jack Cook (father of Fred C. Cook), and then drove the stage between Bradford and Newton Robinson. He ended up buying the equipment and running the stage himself.

He bought his first farm on the south side of Concession 7 in Bond Head in 1907 (the Dixon Farm), a property that is now a Bond Head subdivision. In 1916, Charlie sold the farm to William Culbert, and bought another, at the northwest corner of Hwy. 27 and Con. 5 (the Manning Farm).

In 1920, he sold that farm to Mr. and Mrs. James Bradley, and bought another in the Scotch Settlement, at Sideroad 10 and Line 6. It was at this time that he took over the mail route for RR #1 from Fred Ritchie.

For many years, Charlie Melbourne was the obliging, efficient and genial postal carrier for RR#1 Bradford, using horse and buggy in summer, and horse and sleigh in winter. As he aged, he used to hire R.J. (Bus) Culbert to deliver the mail in winter, when he needed a break from the harsh weather.

When Charlie finally retired, his son William Charles took over the route. Those in the area remember with gratitude the splendid service that saw the mail delivered in all weather.

Charlie and Kennetha had 4 sons – Kenneth (Jock), William (Bill), Dave and the youngest, Laurie, who gave his life, serving in the RCAF during World War II. The couple also had one daughter, Jessie – who became Mrs. Herbert Hughes.

In 1954, the couple celebrated a happy 50th Wedding anniversary. Sadly, in 1957 Kennetha passed away, and Charlie made his home with his daughter. As a young child visiting “Uncle Jock” and Aunt Norma, I would have fun playing hide and seek with Mr. Melbourne.

When his health began to fail, he went to Bond Haven Nursing Home – now the private residence of David and June Chambers – and finally, York County Hospital in Newmarket. On March 11, 1965, he passed away.

Both he and his wife are buried in the Bond Head cemetery, beside Bond Head United Church. His funeral service was conducted by Rev. Fred Reid, and Canon Hearn of Bond Head, whom he brought to the village by stage coach, 42 years earlier.

