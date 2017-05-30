Small businesses were “blindsided” by the Ontario government’s decision to hike the hourly minimum wage to $15 by 2019, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) says.

“You’ve got a small business and they don’t have the wiggle room to absorb more direct business costs,” Julie Kwiecinski, CFIB’s director of provincial affairs, said. “Higher CPP, higher EI, hydro, cap and trade, minimum wage already being increased at the rate of inflation.

“What is the last straw? How much more can small businesses shoulder?” she said.

Kwiecinski said her group had been led to believe that discussion in the Changing Workplaces Review would not include the minimum wage issue.

As for the government’s motivation, the CFIB is a non-partisan organization so “people will connect the dots as they see fit,” she said.

The Kathleen Wynne government had great success attracting NDP supporters in the last election.

The Ontario NDP has been pushing hard for a $15-an-hour minimum wage, and the next provincial election is scheduled for June, 2018.

Why are businesses so concerned?

“We’ve been following this file for two years, since the Changing Workplaces Review began, because from the outset, the direction the special advisers was going was very union-centric, very union-biased. And even the two reviewers didn’t seem very amenable to hearing the small business position.”

What’s your primary issue with the reforms?

“Number one is definitely the 32% increase in the minimum wage within only one-and-a-half years.”

How will that impact your members?

“Going from $11.40 to $15 ... some people say how much of an impact can that have? We’re talking about small businesses — 86% of our membership is under 20 employees. So as a small business, our members don’t have the financial leeway or wiggle room to deal with any added direct input costs for anything right now. They’re not big corporations.”

How do you think they will respond?

“They are outraged ... (Labour Minister) Kevin Flynn said in the news release — dated March 24 — ... the minimum wage increase this year (would be) from $11.40 to $11.60 because they’ve been increasing it by indexing it to inflation ... In that news release, he talks about how it’s a predictable and impartial process, that it provides a stable environment for businesses. And yet a few months later, lo and behold, a complete 180 with no consultation, no economic impact analysis whatsoever.”

Why do you call it union-centric?

“We are very concerned about the reintroduction of card-based certification in three sectors ... it means that you’re taking away the secret ballot provision to ratify unions ... There’s something in there, it’s buried in the backgrounder, about allowing unions to get employee lists and other employee information.”

Anti-poverty groups support the higher minimum wage. Isn’t it a good thing for those who are struggling?

“I would challenge the government — if you are serious about helping low-income workers and people considered in poverty, why would you not put more skin in the game yourself? Why would you ask businesses to pay for this? Why is the government not considering things like increasing the income-tax threshold?”