Back at the Farmers' Market

The Bradford Farmers' Market returned to the parking lot of the BWG Public Library at 425 Holland St. West for a new season, May 27. It was an opportunity to celebrate, since 2017 marks not only Canada's 150th, but also the 160th Anniversary of the incorporation of the village of Bradford, and the 10th anniversary of the Farmers' Market.

“It's been a long winter. The Farmers' Market signifies Spring, it signifies new growth, it signifies a new year and optimism,” said Mayor Keffer, as he and members of Council prepared to cut the ribbon officially opening the Market. “Bradford West Gwillimbury has a long history of agriculture. The Holland Marsh is so important to our economy.”

Mayor Keffer noted that on May 27, 1857, ten years before Confederation, Bradford became a municipality on the edge of the great swamp that was the Holland Marsh – although it would be many decades before the drainage scheme of W.H. Day transformed the marsh into Ontario's Vegetable-growing capital. He congratulated the market “on this milestone anniversary,” and invited shoppers to “enjoy the day, (and) get to know the vendors.”

Returning vendors included Sweet Handmade cookies, Everything Maple & More, Lakeview Gardens garden centre, Comolea Farms natural meats, The Gluten Free Shop, Sweet Annabella's pies and tarts, Sheldon Creek Dairy, European Meats and Springh Farms - with new additions Northern Organics, delivering organic produce directly to the home, and Dingo Farm, which this year is offering freezer boxes of non-GMO, naturally-raised beef and pork.

The amount of fresh produce at the market was fairly limited - it's early in the season, and wet weather has delayed planting in most areas– but shoppers could find leafy greens and “salad bowls”, fresh mushrooms, rhubarb, asparagus, and storage carrots and celery root, as well as flowers and herbs.

Visitors to the market shopped, checked out the community displays of the Bond Head-Bradford Garden Club and Simcoe County Board of Education, and listened to music by Russ Clayton.

Market manager Laura Vree of Sweet Homemade helped cut the ribbon and a 10th Anniversary Cake. She noted that when she first moved to Bradford, 16 years ago, the existing farmers' market had closed. It took several years to bring the market back, and in its current highly-visible location but, she said, “I'm happy to be part of it – to appreciate what it means to shop local, to have the freshest produce.”

The Bradford Farmers' Market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

