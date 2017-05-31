BWG - The Bond Head-Bradford Garden Club has a new fundraising project for Canada's Sesquicentennial. The Club has partnered with local “eco-chic” company, Echoes in the Attic, to create a unique Canada 150 Tote Bag from “upcycled” materials. The attractive totes are only $40 apiece - $20 deposit, and $20 on delivery – with profits going to the club.

The bags feature a transfer photo of a historic parade in Bradford, for 'Gala Days', the Canada 150 logo, and the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury's official flower, the Black-eyed Susan (Rudbeckia).

Club members were at the Opening of the Bradford Farmers' Market on May 27, taking orders for the totes. To purchase, contact Lynda, 905-775-3188 or redhatlynda@rogers.com or Mikki, 905-775-4011 or mikki@bradfordprint.com.