Innisfil – Just after 6 p.m. on May 29, South Simcoe Police received a call regarding a dog bite.

Police were told that a woman in her late teens to early 20s, with long blond hair, had been walking her leashed German Shepherd near Dempster Ave. and Victoria St. in Stroud, Innisfil. The victim, a woman, was approaching on the sidewalk and noticed the owner asking the dog to sit. As she was passing, the dog suddenly lunged at her, biting the back of her left leg.

The dog owner apologized, but when asked for information on the dog's vaccinations, ran off into the Lawrence Ave. subdivision. The victim sought medical attention, but would like to know the status of the dog's vaccines. Police are asking the owner to voluntarily come forward, or for anyone with information to contact South Simcoe Police at 705-436-2141.