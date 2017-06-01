Kids understand Remembrance, at the Legion

Every year, as part of its Youth Education and outreach program, the Bradford Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion hosts a Remembrance Poster, Essay and Poetry contest in local schools.

“The kids are awesome,” says Legion president Ruth Brooks. “It's not just the artwork – they get the concept behind it. They really understand what they are creating.”

On May 28, the Legion held an Awards presentation at the Legion hall, to recognize the winners of this year's contests.

Primary Colour Poster. 1st – Emma Burton; she advanced to Zone, where her poster placed 2nd ; 2nd – Rebecca Recinos, 3rd – Angelina Atallah.

Primary Black & White poster. 1st – Landon Olson

Junior Colour Poster. 1st – Franses Ampadu, 2nd – Natalie Ngo, 3rd – Aran Arikaran.

Junior Black & White poster. 1st – Jacob Kachov, 2nd Jessica Moreira, 3rd – Tiago Romeiro-Adam.

Intermed. Colour Poster. 1st – Maya Lee, 2nd – Hannah Paterson, 3rd – Arielle Fink

Intermed. Black & White poster. 1st – Brook Jeethan, 2nd – Barbara Gouveia, 3rd – Alexia Ucat.

Junior Essay. 1st – Siena Furlawn, 2nd – Taylor MacDonald, 3rd – Ruta Cernavaskas.

Junior Poem. 1st – Sara Garrocho, 2nd – Jessica Moreira, 3rd – Franses Ampadu.

Intermed. Poem. 1st – Victoria Hebert.

The winners received a certificate, presented by Brooks and veterans Bert Hogg and George Neilson, and a small monetary prize.

Remembrace - First place in Poetry Competition, by Sara Garrocho

November 11 is the day

We take the time to stop and pray

For soldiers who have lost their lives

And for all the families who have cried.

For those who have lost daughters and sons

In many battles lost and won,

November 11 is the day

To take the time to stop and say

Thank you, we remember.