Kids understand Remembrance, at the Legion
From left, Bradford Legion president Ruth Brooks and veteran Bert Hogg with 1st place winners in the Legion's Remembrance Poster, Essay and Poem contests, joined by Veteran Services officer George Neilson and Legionnaire Bonnie Walker, in Bradford, Ont. on Sunday May 28, 2017. Miriam King/Bradford Times/Postmedia Network
Every year, as part of its Youth Education and outreach program, the Bradford Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion hosts a Remembrance Poster, Essay and Poetry contest in local schools.
“The kids are awesome,” says Legion president Ruth Brooks. “It's not just the artwork – they get the concept behind it. They really understand what they are creating.”
On May 28, the Legion held an Awards presentation at the Legion hall, to recognize the winners of this year's contests.
Primary Colour Poster. 1st – Emma Burton; she advanced to Zone, where her poster placed 2nd ; 2nd – Rebecca Recinos, 3rd – Angelina Atallah.
Primary Black & White poster. 1st – Landon Olson
Junior Colour Poster. 1st – Franses Ampadu, 2nd – Natalie Ngo, 3rd – Aran Arikaran.
Junior Black & White poster. 1st – Jacob Kachov, 2nd Jessica Moreira, 3rd – Tiago Romeiro-Adam.
Intermed. Colour Poster. 1st – Maya Lee, 2nd – Hannah Paterson, 3rd – Arielle Fink
Intermed. Black & White poster. 1st – Brook Jeethan, 2nd – Barbara Gouveia, 3rd – Alexia Ucat.
Junior Essay. 1st – Siena Furlawn, 2nd – Taylor MacDonald, 3rd – Ruta Cernavaskas.
Junior Poem. 1st – Sara Garrocho, 2nd – Jessica Moreira, 3rd – Franses Ampadu.
Intermed. Poem. 1st – Victoria Hebert.
The winners received a certificate, presented by Brooks and veterans Bert Hogg and George Neilson, and a small monetary prize.
Remembrace - First place in Poetry Competition, by Sara Garrocho
November 11 is the day
We take the time to stop and pray
For soldiers who have lost their lives
And for all the families who have cried.
For those who have lost daughters and sons
In many battles lost and won,
November 11 is the day
To take the time to stop and say
Thank you, we remember.