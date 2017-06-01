Running for Easter Seals

There was a time when thousands participated in the annual Easter Seals Run or Walk in Newmarket, raising funds for Ontario's children with physical disabilities.

The numbers of participants have dwindled, but the Run – renamed the Upper Canada Mall Easter Seals Run founded by Joe Persechini – remains a key community event, not only raising money for Easter Seals, but raising awareness of all the work done by Easter Seals to ensure that kids with disabilities are included, and encouraged.

Easter Seals not only provides financial support and advocacy, helping parents to purchase appropriate assistive devices for their children, from walkers and braces to electric scooters, it provides programs and summer camping experiences for the kids – helping them achieve their best.

It's all about possibilities; about being seen as “differently abled” and not disabled; about determination and inclusion.

That inclusiveness was apparent, as runners and walkers gathered at Riverwalk Commons for the Run/Walk on May 28. With a “retro” theme, participants wore neon pink, bright blue, fluorescent yellow and orange t-shirts, and ran 10K or 5K, or walked the distance for Easter Seals, joined by several kids in motorized wheelchairs who were determined to complete at least part of the course.

They were encouraged by Joe Persechini, who founded the run back in 1976, and who is now a Councillor for East Gwillimbury. He was joined by Easter Seals Ambassador Grace Kennedy, and by Kevin Collins, President and CEO of Easter Seals - who was the Easter Seals Ambassador back in 1976, at the very first Easter Seals Run.

