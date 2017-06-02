Be ON GUARD this summer

BWG - The warmer weather has finally arrived, and backyard pools are opening for the season.

The Town of BWG and The Lifesaving Society want to ensure that backyard fun doesn't turn to backyard tragedy. The Lifesaving Society's ON GUARD program ensures that a responsible parent or caregiver is visibly identified as the person “on duty” when children are in or near the water, with the goal of improving home pool safety and reducing drowning accidents and deaths.

The free ON GUARD program provides a plastic card, worn on a lanyard around the neck of the person on supervision duty at the pool. Those who wear the lanyard and card are responsible for ensuring that 100% of their attention is directed towards the swimmers and non-swimmers around the pool. If they need to leave or turn their attention away for any reason, they must find a responsible adult to take over the ON GUARD duties. The card is printed with tips to help the individual understand their role, and the importance of supervision.

“The sad reality is that each year there are tragic stories of children who drown because an adult turned their eyes away from the pool for a moment, to answer the phone, talk to someone, flip the burgers on the BBQ, get a towel, or any number of things,” says Teresa Taylor, Aquatic Supervisor. “Drowning is fast, silent, and preventable.”

The Town is making the ON GUARD program readily available. Residents who apply for a swimming pool enclosure permit through the Building Department will receive an ON GUARD package when they pick up their permit. Residents who already have a backyard pool can request a package online at www.bwgleisurecentre.ca/onguard.html. An ON GUARD card will be sent by mail, at no charge.

“We hope that this program will be effective in preventing accidents and keeping residents safe around their home pools,” says Terry Foran, Community Services Director.