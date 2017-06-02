Whereas: Festa della Repubblica Italiana is celebrated in Italy on the second day of June each year, commemorating the institutional referendum held by universal suffrage in 1946, in which the Italian people were called to the polls to decide on the form of government following World War II and the fall of Fascism; and

Whereas: Bradford West Gwillimbury residents of the Italian community respect the differences of others and are a culture that respects freedom and the rights of all; and

Whereas: In celebrating this significant holiday, the Italian community provides residents with an opportunity to experience democracy and freedom,

Therefore Be if Resolved: that His Worship Mayor Rob Keffer and Members of Council proclaim June 2, 2017 as Festa Della Repubblica in the Town of BWG.

There will be a flag-raising and celebration of the Italian community in Bradford West Gwillimbury on Sunday, June 4 at 11:30 a.m. at the Bradford Courthouse, 57 Holland St. East. Come out and celebrate the contributions of Canadians of Italian heritage, in building the Town and the Country. Arrive early, at 11 a.m., to enjoy refreshments and treats!