May 28 to June 3 is National Access Awareness Week – raising awareness of the barriers faced by those with disabilities in their day-to-day lives, and the importance of inclusion and access for all citizens.

Bradford West Gwillimbury Mayor Rob Keffer and members of Council were at the BWG Leisure Centre on May 30, to read a proclamation and raise the flag of the BWG Accessibility Advisory Committee.

“You never know when you or a member of your family is going to struggle with accessibility,” said Mayor Keffer, noting that one in 7 Canadians have some kind of disability. While some are born with a disability, others experience disability as a result of injury, accident or aging - “and of course, access will become a concern for most of us as we age,” he said.

The Mayor emphasized the Town's commitment to removing barriers, and promoting “inclusivity.”

As part of the celebration, the Bradford Lions held a Hot Dog BBQ in front of the Leisure Centre, while inside in the Community Corner, organizations that included Independent Living Services, Community & Home Assistance to Seniors (CHATS), Spinal Cord Injury Ontario, the Canadian Mental Health Association, and Province of Ontario shared information on the services and programs available to assist those with disabilities live independent, active lives.