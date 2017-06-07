Bradford man sentenced for murder

Newmarket - A 42 year old Bradford man and 34 year old man from the Town of East Gwillimbury have been sentenced after being found guilty of Second degree murder and Aggravated assault, for a 2014 stabbing that took place in the Town of Newmarket.

On February 12, 2014, York Regional Police were called to Davis Drive and Huron Heights Drive for a report that two people had been stabbed. They located two victims suffering from stab wounds. One, 65 year old Ronidy Roseborough of Newmarket, succumbed to his injuries. The other man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, the Hon. Justice Bird sentenced John Jansen of Bradford and Mayhar Dadollahi-Sarab of East Gwillimbury to Life Imprisonment for second degree murder, and 3 years imprisonment for aggravated assault, after they were found guilty of the charges in May.