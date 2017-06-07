Farm fresh at the Bradford Farmers' Market

It couldn't have been a better day for a Farmers' Market. Saturday dawned sunny and mild, the humidity was low – for once – and the tents at the Bradford Farmers' Market sheltered displays of fresh produce, flowering baskets and herbs, local honey, free-run Homestead eggs, fresh baking and much more.

Those looking for “fresh” food found plenty of options.

Nadia Sinclair of Northern Organics not only promoted her company's service that delivers organic produce directly to the home, combining “the resources of organic farmers, and making them available,” but was at the market selling fresh organic produce, grown at the Elmgrove Organic Collective in Sutton.

Marsh Grown Produce offered Homestead eggs, Sharon Honey, rhubarb, garlic scapes, and onions, potatoes and apples out of storage. “We're growing 17 varieties of tomatoes,” said Liz Gorzo-Toffelmire, as well as 10 varieties of peppers, and specialty onions and shallots, all of which will be available as the season progresses.

Linda Szoldatits' 'Home Grown' booth sold potted plants and herbs, while Springh Farms provided a riot of flowers, tomato plants for the home-gardener, as well as storage and spring vegetables and leafy greens. And Lakeview Gardens garden centre carried everything from flowering baskets, to fresh Ontario-grown asparagus.

The Bradford Farmers' Market, located in the east parking lot at the BWG Public Library, 425 Holland St. West, is open every Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Interested in food security and local food? The County of Simcoe is hosting a Food Security Forum on June 14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Simcoe County Museum, 1151 Hwy. 26 north of Barrie. Join local planning partners, service providers, non-profits and community leaders in a discussion of action-oriented opportunities to improve household food security in Simcoe County. RSVP to 705-735-6901, and press 0 to speak to Customer Service. Lunch and light refreshments provided.