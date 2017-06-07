Focus on Wellness for Seniors' Month

June is Seniors' Month, and Bradford West Gwillimbury kicked off the month with a Proclamation and a Senior & Caregiver Wellness Fair at the Danube Centre, June 2.

The Fair, organized by the Danube Seniors Leisure Centre, CHATS (Community & Home Assistance to Seniors), and the South Simcoe Police Service, offered Seniors the opportunity to talk with a number of local service providers, learn more about the Town's new Vulnerable Persons Registry, win fabulous door prizes, and enjoy a soup and sandwich lunch for only $5.

There were 12 agencies represented at the Fair, including Bradford Valley Care Community, Southlake Regional Health Centre, the Community Care Access Centre, Alzheimer Society of Simcoe County, Matthews House Hospice, BWG Library, and CHATS, all of them providing information on services available to seniors and their caregivers.

BWG Fire & Emergency Services were on hand, giving away free jar openers and keychain flashlights, but also promoting emergency planning and fire safety.

The highlight of the 2-hour event was the presentation by CHATS and South Simcoe Police of the new Vulnerable Persons Registry. Designed to give peace of mind to families of individuals with vulnerabilities – whether physical, mental or emotional – the registry provides a resource that can be used by police in an emergency, to improve their interactions with vulnerable persons, and improve outcomes.

The on-line registry, filled out by the individual or his or her caregiver/guardian, includes not only basic identification, description, type of vulnerability, and an up-to-date photo, but also information like favourite locations and activities, likes and dislikes, triggers and fears, and emergency contacts.

The information is private and secure – only shared with police in case of a missing person, or other emergency. Vulnerabilities can include mental health issues, Autism spectrum disorder, developmental delays, Alzheimer's Disease or related dementias – for individuals of any age.

The program has already had some success, noted Linda Ind, CHATS program co-ordinator. The very first call involved a woman who lived 3 hours away from her parents, who are in Bradford . Not only was CHATS able to assist with placing the mother on the Registry, they also connected the family with a range of local services and programs, improving quality of life for both parents. For more information on the Vulnerable Person Registry, call 1-888-812-4287.