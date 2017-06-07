Simcoe County Federation of Agriculture holds Farms Feed Families event
Utopia dairy farmer Jack Lange cozies up to his holstein dairy cow Popstar during the Simcoe County Federation of Agriculture Farms Feed Families event held at the Essa Agriplex facility on Wednesday. Approximately 950 elementary school children from across the county were expected to take in almost a dozen displays on Wednesday and Thursday to learn where their food comes from. IAN MCINROY/BARRIE EXAMINER/POSTMEDIA
Utopia dairy farmer Jack Lange cozies up to his holstein dairy cow Popstar during the Simcoe County Federation of Agriculture Farms Feed Families event held at the Essa Agriplex facility on Wednesday.
Approximately 950 elementary school children from across the county were expected to take in almost a dozen displays on Wednesday and Thursday to learn where their food comes from.