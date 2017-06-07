South Simcoe Police Jr. Chiefs on patrol

The Junior Police Chiefs had a full day – starting with their swearing-in in front of a whole-school assembly, and a tour of the South Division Station.

The annual Chief for a Day essay contest is open to Grade 7 students in Bradford West Gwillimbury and Innisfil elementary schools. Arielle Fink of St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic School in Bradford, and Cameron Riddick of Sunnybrae Public School in Stroud, Innisfil, were chosen out of the hundreds of entries.

Sworn in by South Simcoe Police Chief Andrew Fletcher or by Deputy Chief Robin McElary-Downer, they received police shirts, caps and warrant cards, before meeting up for the tour of South Division. Traffic and Marine officer Carl Jarvis demonstrated the ins and outs of radar and laser detectors to measure the speed of motorists on Melbourne Drive, and let the Jr. Chiefs have a try at spotting speeders in the Community Safety zone in front of a high school and police station.

Accompanied by Community Officers Elisabeth Aschwanden and Karen Markus, the Junior Chiefs then met up with their Senior counterparts to enjoy lunch at Lefroy Harbour, a demonstration by the K-9 Unit, and trip out on Lake Simcoe on the police marine vessel, before heading back to the classroom.