An Anniversary Torch Run for Special Olympics

This is a big year for the South Simcoe Police Service's Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.

Not only is it Canada's 150th birthday, it's the 30th Anniversary of the Law Enforcement Torch Run – and the 20th Anniversary of the South Simcoe Police, an amalgamated service that serves the communities of Bradford West Gwillimbury and Innisfil.

On June 6, participants in the Torch Run had an ambitious goal – to bring the Olympic flame and awareness of Special Olympics to at least 20 schools in the two Towns. Starting at 8:30 a.m. at Nantyr Shores Secondary School in Innisfil, where they were greeted by the Life Skills and Learning Centre students, officers walked to nearby St. Francis of Assisi Catholic elementary school.

There, they made a circuit of the school yard, accompanied by Special Needs students that included at least one Special Olympics athlete, and were cheered on by students in every grade, who lined the route despite the threat of rain.

It was a similar story at every school visited – including Goodfellow Public School in Alcona. Students cheered, beat drums and high-fived the runners, who were joined by Special Needs students, as they ran around the block. Line 9 and 25 Sideroad were temporarily closed to traffic, for the Torch Run.

Special Olympics were established to provide individuals with intellectual disabilities the opportunity to play sports and compete. Its athlete's prayer is: “Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.”

The first International Special Olympics Summer games were held in Chicago in 1968. Those games attracted 1,000 athletes from the U.S and Canada; now there are an estimated 4.7 Special Olympics athletes in more than 169 countries around the world.

Keeping to their schedule, South Simcoe Police ultimately visited 8 schools in Innisfil, and 13 in Bradford West Gwillimbury, ending the day at Sir William Osler PS in Bond Head, where they ran the track with the students.