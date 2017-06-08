Firefighters' Car Wash

Bradford Volunteer Firefighters will be holding their annual Car Wash on Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Bradford's Canadian Tire Store, 430 Holland St. West.

Canadian Tire has not only provided the space for the annual fundraising event, but will match donations, dollar for dollar, up to $2000 – and The Great Canadian BBQ has promised to donate a share of sales to the cause. Everyone is invited to come out and Clean your Car for a Cause.

Funds raised will assist local children with disabilities and their families, and other causes.