Getting active for Health & Fitness Day

Residents could kick it up a notch, get in tune with their inner Chi flow, stretch away stress, and dance themselves dizzy on June 3.



It was National Health & Fitness Day in the Town of BWG, and Leisure Services offered free classes outside the Library. Participants could start with an 8 a.m. Bootcamp, then mellow with Tai Chi and Yoga, and wrap up the morning with Zumba, all under sunny skies.



Around the corner at the Library, the Town's Active Transportation & Recreation committee gathered up a small group of walkers, to explore Bradford's trails system – this time, walking south through the valleylands to Alan Kuzmich Memorial Park, where hikers explored the loop through the woodlands.



“I liked the walk last fall, that featured Davey Lookout... but seeing some parts of Kuzmich Park I hadn't walked before was great,” said Councillor Gary Baynes, Chair of the committee.



“Kuzmich Park is a gem,” said Manager of Recreation Nick Warman, who led the 3.5 km hike. He noted that the park not only has a unique woodlot, it sits between 4 major subdivision, and two schools - Chris Hadfield Public School, and St. Angela Merici Catholic School.



Well over 100 people participated in all of the National Health & Fitness Day activities



the Leisure Services department has a number of other events planned during June, Recreation and Parks Month.



. Kids Fit 'n Fun, on the west lawn at BWG Public Library on Thursday, June 8 from 6 to 6:45 a.m.



. Trails Day and the Mayor's Hike for Health at Scanlon Creek Conservation Area, on Saturday, June 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Includes a welcome at 11 a.m., the 16th Annual Mayor's Hike for Health guided tour of Scanlon led by LSRCA staff from 11:15 a.m. to noon, and an Outdoor Bootcamp class, 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. Outdoor Yoga will be held from 12 to 12:30 p.m. There will be entertainment by Russ Clayton and Darren Bedford, and a free BBQ lunch and refreshments from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Parking is free for the event. Rain or shine; please dress for the weather.



. Family Swim to Survive, Sundays from 2:15 to 3 p.m. on June 11, 18 and 25 at the BWG Leisure Centre's Lions aquatics centre.



. Family Yoga, on Sunday, June 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Lions Park.



. Ultimate Frisbee, at Kuzmich Park on Thursday, June 29 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.



This year, Leisure Services has created a “passport”, that participants can have stamped at each event. Attend at least 3 Recreation & Parks Month events, and the passport becomes a ballot to win prizes. For more information, contact Bethany Kuboniwa, Leisure Services, at events@townofbwg.com or 905-775-2162 ext. 5102.

