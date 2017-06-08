Touring Heritage Homes in BWG

The Bradford West Gwillimbury Local History Association's popular Heritage Home Tour offers a unique look at heritage homes in the community, as owners generously open their doors to the public.

This year's self-directed tour was a special celebration for the Sesquicentennial year, and included one of the oldest and most significant homes in the municipality – the Armson-Wood Farmhouse on County Rd. 88, built circa 1844.

The two-story mud brick home, clad in siding and stucco, with its wrap-around veranda and stunning original red pine floors, has been the home of the Wood family for the past 133 years. Walking through its Regency-style doorway, with sidelights and transom, there was a sense of history and continuity – as there was in each of the well-maintained historic homes.

Three homes on Church St. provided a look at the evolution of architecture in Bradford – from the circa 1870 Scott House, with its 3-bay, Georgian-style facade and pillared entryway, plaster crown moldings and medallions, and original wide-planked floor; to the George Green House, a circa 1890 Victorian farmhouse with a covered porch and gingerbread trim; to the Foursquare Arts & Crafts-style Green/Evans Home, built around 1910, with its quarter-sawn oak, built-ins and pocket doors.

It was also an opportunity to see different approaches to living in a heritage building – from strict preservation, to modern renovations that still maintained the spirit of a well-loved home.

The annual Heritage Home Tour is a fundraiser for the restoration of the Auld Kirk, the Scotch Settlement church founded by returning Red River Settlers. The church, although listed on the Tour, was not open to the public, due to damage to the plaster ceiling that is still awaiting repair.

Instead, tour-goers were welcomed to the Bradford United Church, built circa 1865, for refreshments.

Note: Tour-goers could make a donation to the Restoration Fund, and receive a ballot for a draw to win a plaqued BWG Sesquicentennial Poster. Ballots will also be available from the Local History Association on Canada Day, and at CarrotFest, when the draw will take place.