'Lessons learned' on Moore St.

Sixty thousand dollars will be taken from Bradford West Gwillimbury's Capital Replacement Reserve to fix the problems created by the reconstruction of Moore St.

The narrow lane was rebuilt with a raised side walk and curbs, for safety reasons – but now is so narrow that residents have difficulty pulling out of their driveways, and the Helping Hand Food Bank, located at 123 Moore, has been unable to accept deliveries from some of its suppliers.

Trucks can no longer back into the food bank's driveway or pull onto the grassy shoulder of the road to make deliveries. Either the vehicles stop and block the lane, or volunteers must carry the supplies from Frederick St. or the St. Mary's parking lot.

The $60,000 expenditure will allow the creation of a “lay-by” beside the St. Mary's Hall, where trucks can stop; pay for curb cuts to widen the turning radius for home-owners, and repair the storm sewers.

The budget over-run created some outrage. “Something was missed in the design? Is the designer paying some of the money?” Councillor Gary Baynes demanded.

“Is there a lesson learned here? I hope so,” asked Deputy Mayor James Leduc.

“We're paying for someone else's mistake,” said Councillor Raj Sandhu. “They should have caught this.”

Mayor Rob Keffer asked if the Town would save money by retendering the repairs. He was warned that bringing in a new contractor could void the warranty with the original construction firm, beside creating additional staff time and delaying the work.

“It's serving a need in our community,” the Deputy Mayor pointed out. “We've heard from a lot of residents on Moore. They're upset.”

“We have to do something here,” agreed Councillor Gary Lamb.

“Yeah, lessons learned. I guess we take as much blame as anybody. I guess we missed it,” said the Mayor.