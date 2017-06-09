No hot pets this summer

Ontario - With summer temperatures expected this weekend, it's important to remember that parked cars can quickly reach deadly temperatures - even on relatively mild days with the car parked in the shade and the windows slightly opened.

This summer, the Ontario SPCA Provincial Education & Animal Centre has launched its 2017 “No Hot Pets” campaign, to educate the public on the dangers of leaving pets unattended in vehicles during the summer.

Dogs have a limited ability to sweat, so even a short time in a hot environment can be life-threatening. A dog's normal body temperature is about 39 degrees C; dogs can withstand a temperature of 41 degrees C for only a very short time before irreparable brain damage or even death can occur.

“Leaving your pet unattended in a vehicle is one of the most irresponsible things an owner can do,” says Diana Marsilio-Apostoli, Manager of the Provincial Education & Animal Centre. “Leave your pet at home, and if you must take your pet, make sure that someone is with it at all times.

“During the hot summer months, let's keep everyone safe and cool.”

The OSPCA invites people to share the dangers of leaving pets in vehicles using the hashtag #nohotpets. Pet owners can go online at nohotpets.ca and pledge to never leave their pets in their vehicles. Those who pledge will receive a free No Hot Pets window decal for their vehicles, while supplies last.

If you observe an animal suffering in the heat call 310-SPCA or police. Signs of heat stroke include excessive panting and drooling, listlessness or unconsciousness. Prompt veterinary medical attention is vital; but in the meantime, wet the fur with lukewarm to cool water (not cold water), bring the pet into the shade, and offer drinking water.