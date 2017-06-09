Spring Speaks, at the Bradford Arts Centre

There were some last minute changes to the May 27 chamber music concert at the Bradford Arts Centre.

“Spring Speaks through Piano, Flute and Trumpet” became “Spring Speaks through Piano, Flute and Flute,” after health issues sidelined trumpeter Lisa Hartl.

Flautist Emily Hill took her place – and with Vladimir Soloviev on piano and Catherine Willshire on flute, the addition of a second flute added a whole new dynamic to the Recital.

“Allegro and Minuetto for Two Flutes” by Ludwig van Beethoven provided an opportunity for Willshire and Hill to balance point and counterpoint, in the perfect acoustics of the Centre – but the real fun came in the second half of the program, when it was time for the youthful musicians to “show off,” as Soloviev put it.

Hill joined Soloviev on “Fantaisie brillante sur Carmen” by François Borne – the highlights of the Bizet's opera Carmen, condensed into a single scale-soaring, breath-defying piece, with “all the best bits – and (Carmen) doesn't die at the end,” said Hill.

That bravura piece was followed by Soloviev on piano, playing Franz Liszt's Hungarian Rhapsody No. 13. Liszt was the closest thing the 19th century had to a “rock star,” Soloviev said. Women would swoon, as he slowly removed his gloves to play. “The French loved show-offs... He would take little gypsy tunes, and he would make them impossibly difficult.”

The concert was a wonderful evening of “showing off” the talents of a new generation of young performers, as well as the new Bradford Arts Centre performance space.

For more information on upcoming concerts at the Centre, located in the Bradford United Church at 66 Barrie St., see bradfordartscentre.org.