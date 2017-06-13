Celebrating Portugal Day

The Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury proclaimed June 10 as “Portugal Day” in the municipality, honouring residents of Portuguese heritage with a flag-raising at the Courthouse.

Event co-ordinator Cristina Perdiz thanked MP Peter Van Loan, BWG Mayor Rob Keffer and all of Council for coming out to celebrate – only Councillor Raj Sandhu was unable to attend and sent his regrets - but the Mayor turned it around, telling the crowd, “I think you have it wrong. The Town of BWG needs to thank the Portuguese Community, for all you do.”

His comments were echoed by MP Van Loan, who noted that citizens of Portuguese heritage have “been a big part of building this area” - not only its schools and families, but also “dozens and dozens of businesses” that have helped make Bradford West Gwillimbury the community it is.

The flag-raising was followed by refreshments, including Bifana on a bun and a slice of Portugal Day Cake. Perdiz thanked all who came out for the flag-raising, as well as the Portuguese Cultural Centre of Bradford, Our Lady of Fatima and Santissima Trindade committees, and The Latin Group (TLG) Inc., for their support.