Fatal collision on Sideroad 20

Innisfil – Around 8:24 p.m. on June 10, South Simcoe Police, Innisfil Fire & Rescue and Simcoe County Paramedics were called to a two car collision on Sideroad 10, at the Gilford Road in Innisfil.

Witnesses reported that a southbound Toyota Sedan went through a stop sign, and collided with an eastbound Mazda hatchback. The driver of the Mazda, a 23 year old male, and 3 people in the Toyota, including a 43 year old man, 35 year old man, and a 4 year old boy, were transported to area hospitals.

Despite the best efforts of passersby and paramedics, the child succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at Stevenson Memorial hospital in Alliston a short time later. The names of those involved, including the child, will not be released. Investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending.

Technical traffic collision reconstructionists remained on the scene until about 1 a.m. Anyone with information about this collision who has not yet been interviewed by police is asked to contact Constable Steve Black, 705-436-2141 ext. 2030 or steve.black@southsimcoepolice.ca.