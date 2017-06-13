Moving ahead with the governance review

Bradford West Gwillimbury Council, in Committee of the Whole, recommended approval of a $50,000 study to look into Town's relationship with the County of Simcoe, and the possibility of Separated City status, or even amalgamation with York Region.

As a result of a motion passed by Council on April 18, a staff report was presented on June 6 that acknowledged Council's concerns with “the state of BWG's financial relationship with Simcoe County.”

BWG saw the greatest increase in Market Value Assessment of any of the County's 16 member municipalities, and a property tax rate hike for 2017 that more than doubled, due to the increase in the County's levy.

While there is no suggestion “that the relationship between the Town and Simcoe County is irreparable,” there is a desire for a “ 3rd party independent assessment” to determine if the Town is receiving fair value for its contributions, the report noted.

A qualified consultant would be hired to look at taxes and development charge revenues contributed by BWG to the County between 2012 and 2016, and the value of the services and investments received – then conduct a similar analysis for the separated cities of Barrie and Orillia, and examine the fiscal relationship between York Region and a “comparator” municipality.

The study will also look at other situations in the province, where changing assessments have created an “imbalanced” tax shift, and how those situations were resolved – and if inequities are discovered in the relationship with the County, “provide recommendations on fair, reasonable and plausible actions the County can implement to eliminate or close that inequity.”

The report concluded, “Moving forward with the BWG/Simcoe County Inter-tier Structural Review does not commit the Town to a municipal restructuring.”

Mayor Rob Keffer, who proposed the initial resolution, thanked Chief Administrative Office Geoff McKnight for the presentation. “It lays out pretty clearly what we want to accomplish” - not necessarily severing ties with the County, but ensuring “they are fair and strong... I think it will be an eye-opening exercise for both the County and ourselves, seeing where we're at and the possibilities of where we can go. We're hoping to get better value for taxpayers' dollars.”

“I look forward to the report. There are going to be some key comparators in there,” agreed Councillor Gary Baynes.

Council was unanimous in supporting the study, a recommendation that will come back for Council approval on June 20. If approved, the study could be completed by the end of 2017. The $50,000 will come from the Town's Strategic Initiatives Reserve.

