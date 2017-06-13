South Simcoe Police are investigating a single vehicle rollover on Yonge St. north of Line 8, that occurred around 10 a.m. on June 12.

There were two occupants of the SUV that rolled – the 71 year old female driver, and her 2 year old grandchild. The child was not injured; the woman was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by BWG Fire & Emergency services.

Police say a medical condition caused the woman to veer off the road and into a tree. She was transported to hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.