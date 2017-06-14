Firefighters' Charity Car Wash

The annual BWG Firefighters' Car Wash saw a record turn-out on Saturday. Drivers lined up in the Canadian Tire Store parking lot to have their vehicles hosed down by the fire department's aerial ladder truck, then scrubbed clean by firefighters – all for a donation to charity.

“It's been solid,” said Alan Grant, with the line-up of cars extending in front of Canadian Tire from the time the car wash started at 10 a.m.

Some of the donations were more than generous. Sarbie Singh brought a South Simcoe Freight truck tractor through the car wash, and contributed $250 – and one anonymous donor in a white pick-up truck gave firefighters $630, an amount which was doubled to $1,260, thanks to Canadian Tire's commitment to match the first $2,000 raised.

There was also a demonstration of where the money will go.

Firefighters presented the Piret-Simms family with a donation of $1000, to help the family deal with daughter Katie's diagnosis of Neurofibromatosis 1, a condition which causes multiple non-cancerous tumours to grow throughout her body, on her nervous system. Mom Amanda, step-dad Tim Piret, sister Cooper and 10 year old Katie Simms were presented with the cheque at the car wash.

A second cheque, for $500, was presented to Jennifer Booth and Frank Donkin for their 5 year old son Mason, who has been diagnosed with a rare 'Chiari Malformation.'

Chiari is a structural condition, that results in crowding of the cerebellum and that can lead to neurological problems, muscle weakness, dizziness, pain, balance problems, headache, nausea, difficulty swallowing, sore legs and feet, and incontinence – all of which young Mason has experienced.

Although Chiari Malformations affect 1 in 1000 people, the condition is often misdiagnosed - which is why the Donkin family is hosting the first annual Walk for Chiari, on Saturday, July 15 at the BWG Leisure Centre, with opening ceremonies at 11 a.m.

BWG firefighters first learned about Mason in March, when they presented $500 to the family. The additional cheque tops up the donation to $1000, and was accompanied by a promise to support Mason on July 15. For more information about the Walk for Chiari, email walkforcm@gmail.com.

Note: Mason is also being tested for a rare genetic condition, and meets with a surgeon on July 19, to determine what surgery he will require.