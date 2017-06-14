Seventy-two golfers signed up for the 4th annual Friends of We Care Charity Golf tourney at Cardinal's Kettle Creek course, raising money to send Easter Seals kids to summer camp.

The weather was sunny and dry, although a wet May had an impact: Golfers in power carts were asked to play the front 9 twice, avoiding waterlogged areas “and no peel outs!” while walkers were started on the back 9, and told to watch out for wet spots.

There was a lot of good-natured bantering between golfers and organizer Brent Morning and his team, which on June 1 included Kevin Collins, President and CEO of Easter Seals, and Greg Mandziuk, Co-ordinator of Fundraising and Special Events with Friends of We Care.

Friends of We Care is a charitable organization whose members all work in the Food service and Hospitality industries. The network of 84 sponsoring organizations and companies is dedicated to contributing time, money and support to send kids with physical disabilities to Easter Seals' camps.

An Easter Seals “Timmy” at the age of 8, Morning was introduced to golf when he was 10 years old by PGA golfer Al Balding, and local golf pro Paul Dove. Although at the time, he says, “I didn't know who Mr. Balding was,” Morning quickly developed a love for the game.

“It's something that I learned I could do,” despite his Cerebral palsy, he says. “As the years passed, I got pretty good at it” - the highlight of his career being a hole in one at Kettle Creek GC in 1996.

Just over a decade ago, a back injury sidelined Morning as a player. Instead, he refocused on the organizational side – working with a team of friends and supporters to help organize tourneys and provide advice.

He got involved in the Charity Golf Challenge at Kettle Creek four years ago – and over the years, has raised more than $32,000 to sends kids to camp. This year's tournament raised approximately $11,000, an amount boosted by a silent auction.

“It's the people who make your tournament grow,” Morning says, telling golfers at the June 1 tourney, “I really appreciate the support . It's been a lot of hard work – obviously it's paid off. We had a great team of people.”

Morning attended Easter Seals camp when he was 8. “You meet a lot of people. I remember the names of my counsellors,” he says, and the positive experiences, of playing sports, working on crafts, and enjoying the campfires. “There's always something going on,” he says – and these days, kids with physical disabilities have even more opportunities to participate, in everything from sailing to zip-lining.

It costs about $250 per day to send a kid to camp; the Friends of We Care tourney alone paid for 44 days of camping.

“It's wonderful to see life come full circle, and that's exactly what's happened with Brent Morning,” said Mandziuk. “Brent attended Easter Seals Camp as a youth, and now he's raising funds through his tournament to help send the newest generation of kids with disabilities to fully-accessible summer camps.

“Since 1983, Friends of We Care's sole mission has been to help provide kids with disabilities the opportunity to make life-long memories and have life-changing experiences at these camps. We care is the charity of choice for the Food Service and Hospitality industries, and since our inception, together we've raised $21 million to help provide these experiences.”

Morning is happy to share his experience, his contacts and memories. “I try to do whatever I can,” he says. “I've had a few failures – but that's how you learn. Most of the time, I can make a difference, one way or another.... with a lot of support from the community, and I thank them!”

For more information see www.charitygolfchallenge.ca, or email brent@charitygolfchallenge.ca.