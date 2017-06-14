Swimming through barriers

Carlos Costa is something of a legend, in the world of marathon swimming.

In 1992, as a teenager, he made is first attempt to swim across Lake Ontario, but was forced to give up after 38 km. of the 52 km. swim, due to fierce thunderstorms that swept across the lake.

Disappointed, he tried again the following month – but again was forced to cut the swim short, this time after only 26k m., due to unusually frigid water temperatures.

He tried again in 1994 at the age of 20; this time the young swimmer completed the challenge, crossing from Niagara-on-the-Lake to the Leslie Street Spit in 32 hours and 43 minutes.

It's an accomplishment that was all the more remarkable, because Costa is a para-athlete. Born without the bones in his lower limbs, doctors amputated his legs when he was just 2 years old, fitting him with prosthetic limbs that allowed him to walk, ride a bike, and eventually, take up swimming.

As a child, Costa joined the swim team at Variety Village, where he was coached by marathon swimmer and world record holder, Vicki Keith.

By successfully completing the swim, he became the youngest male – and the first physically-challenged person – to swim across Lake Ontario. The following year, he became only the 4th Canadian to swim the Catalina Channel. Costa accomplished a double crossing of the Strait of Messina in Italy, and regularly medalled at the Canadian National Disabled Swimming Championships.

Costa has always been a “traditional” marathon swimmer. No wetsuit, no special equipment – just a swim suit, cap and goggles, against the strength-sapping chill of hours in the water, battling the cold and the waves. Although he retired from competitive swimming while still in his 20s, his legendary accomplishments led to his induction into the Terry Fox Hall of Fame in 2006.

For the past few years, Costa has been living in Bradford, with his wife and 3-year old daughter, and working at Southlake Regional Health Centre. It was the opening of the Lions Aquatic Centre, at the BWG Leisure Centre, that led him to consider coming out of retirement, and returning to marathon swimming.

In 2015, he joined the Aurora Master Ducks, and began a return to open water and swimming competition.

“I had the craving or desire to try something, before the clock ticks farther,” Costa says. What caught his fancy was the 20 km Global Embrace Lake Erie Open Water race, a crossing of Lake Erie from Sturgeon Point in New York State, to Crystal Beach. It's a race that attracts both competitive open water swimmers and marathoners like Costa, for whom the challenge is not to finish first, but to finish. “I would be the first para-male swimmer to do it,” he says.

Costa in back in serious training, both in the pool, and open water practice in cottage country – where recent water temperatures were only 14 degrees C. It helped him prepare, he says, since in open water swimming “you don't know what the water's like – the weather, the currents. There's so many uncertainties.”

Practising 5 to 7 days a week, he says, “Last year was for fun. This year is for real.”

It takes a special mindset to be a marathon swimmer. “If every person who was in shape and thought they could do it – they couldn't. The sheer number of hours, the uncertainty, the stamina to be able to continue, stroke after stroke. Hitting the wall, and pushing yourself to get through,” Costa says. “It's a mental barrier, not a physical barrier.”

He has the support of his family, in his determination to return to marathon swimming – although he admits that his extended family is a little dubious. “I have a funny feeling they think I'm crazy.”

But those who know his history, his love of challenges and his legendary ability to “hit the wall and push through” are cheering him on.

Costa is hoping to raise funds for Southlake Regional Health Centre with his swim – and to find additional sponsors, before the big race on August 19. He has received support from Poleiro BBQ, Keep Growing Fitness, and the Town of BWG, but his costs include training, travel, accommodation, and hiring a boat for coach Marianna Koljubakin and an observer, who will be accompanying him on his swim across Lake Erie. His first challenge, before the race will be a 10 km. qualifier in mid-July.

If he successfully makes the crossing, he has already set his sites on the next challenge: “A lofty goal – to swim it all butterfly. That would be a tough one!”

To support Carlos Costa in his return to marathon swimming, email costa3000@hotmail.com.

