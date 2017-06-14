There's one day a year when a cup of coffee is more than just a cup of coffee.

On Tim Hortons Camp Day, it's a cup full of potential and possibilities. That's when every dollar from every sale of coffee at all of the Tim Hortons restaurants goes to the Tim Horton Foundation, to send kids to camp.

The fundraiser allows local kids between the ages of 11 and 16, who otherwise would face financial barriers to participating in a summer camping experience, to enjoy an all-expenses-paid vacation at one of the Foundation's 7 camps – building self-confidence, self-esteem and leadership skills.

In addition to coffee sales, most Tim Hortons outlets were also selling Camp Bracelets for only $2 each on May 31, and each held their own unique fundraisers, to boost donations.

At the main Tim Hortons store on Holland St. West in Bradford, customers could spin a prize wheel for a $2 donation; purchase a rose for $3, or bid on items donated by the community, in a Silent Auction.

At the Tim Hortons at 118 Holland St. East, there was an even more interactive fundraiser: for a $5 donation, customers could “pie” South Simcoe Police Officer Rob Enwright. The fundraiser was so popular that, by the end of the morning, the donation box was crammed with $5 and $10 bills – over $400, to send local kids to camp.