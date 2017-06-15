Fun and festivals for Father's Day

“Being a great father is either a very difficult or a very sadly unrewarded profession. Wherever you find a great man, you will find a great mother or a great wife standing behind him – or so they used to say. It would be interesting to know how many great women have had great fathers and husbands behind them.” - Dorothy Sayers, author.

Mother's Day was a “natural.” When Anna Jarvis organized a special Mother's Day Service in memory of her mother, Ann Reeves Jarvis in Grafton, West Virginia on May 10, 1908, it took only 6 years for U.S. President Woodrow Wilson to officially proclaim the second Sunday in May as “Mother's Day.”

But Sonora Smart Dodd was never able to achieve the same success for Father's Day. Inspired by a Mother's Day Sermon in 1910, she suggested that her pastor hold a similar day of prayer for Fathers. She especially wanted to honour her own father, civil war veteran Henry Jackson Smart, who raised his six children after the death of his wife.

Sonora Dodd originally suggested June 5 as the date, since it coincided with her father's birthday, but that didn't leave enough time to prepare. Instead, the first Father's Day services were held on the 3rd Sunday in June.

President Wilson wanted to proclaim the date as a national holiday, but his effort in 1916 was turned down by Congress. By that time, the commercial exploitation of Mother's Day was already an issue; it was felt that Father's Day would be also be “exploited."

In fact, despite support from President Calvin Coolidge in 1924, Father's Day was never official until 1966, when President Lyndon B. Johnson issued a proclamation declaring the 3rd Sunday in June as Father's Day – a proclamation not signed into law until 1972 by President Richard Nixon.

Of course, there were earlier celebrations. In the Catholic Church, March 19 (St. Joseph's Day) has been the Day of the Father since medieval times – and in 1908, a Father's Day service was held in Fairmont, West Virginia to honour the men and fathers killed in the Monongah Mining Disaster the previous year. But it's taken a while for Dear Old Dad to get the kind of recognition and appreciation given to Moms as a matter of course.

Want to spend time with Dad this weekend? There are plenty of special events activities in the area.

Dad's Day Car Show. The Hwy. 11 Cruisers car club holds a Father's Day Car Show, June 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Partsource Newmarket, 16715 Yonge St. - a fundraiser for the Canadian Tire Jumpstart program, which ensures kids can overcome financial barriers to participating in minor sports.

Bluegrass Festival. The Tottenham Bluegrass Festival returns to the Tottenham Conservation Area, June 16-18. A weekend ticket (which includes rough camping) is $95, $85 for Seniors – or buy single tickets for Friday night (6-11:30 p.m. for $30), all day Saturday ($45), Saturday after 6 p.m. only ($30), or Father's Day Sunday ($25 – Dads pay only $10 when accompanied by their family!). Accompanied children under 16 are free. Among the bands performing this year are Lost & Found Bluegrass, Chris Jones and the Night Drivers, Ray Legere & Acoustic Horizon, Switchback Road, and local band, Beeton Creek Rising. For more information or tickets see www.tottenhambluegrass.com.

MakerFest at the Library. The Innisfil ideaLAB & Library, Lakeshore Branch at 967 Innisfil Beach Road, welcomes makers, hackers, tinkerers and artists to the annual Makerfest – a celebration of all kinds of creativity and ingenuity, from crafts to robotics. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 17 – free!

Barrie Boat Show. Barrie hosts its first in-water Boat Show at Heritage Park, June 16-18. Free admission, Friday from 2 to 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Includes vendors; see barrieboatshow.com for details.

Polo for Heart. Polo for Heart returns June 22, 24 and 25 at the Toronto Polo Club, 13401 Leslie St. in Richmond Hill – a fundraiser for the Heart & Stroke Foundation, and for Southlake Regional Health Centre. The annual event features international Polo matches, food, drink and fashion, and live entertainment, a Silent Auction, BMO KidZone, and a traditional Champagne divot stomp. Tickets are available at www.poloforheart.org for $15 each, or $20 at the gate. Or reserve a catered table in the Polo Pavilion – and remember to wear your best hat to be eligible for a daily prize.

Rock 'n Roll MS Away. The Let's Rock 'n Roll MS Away Car Show at the Schomberg Fairgrounds won't be on the Father's Day weekend this year. Instead, organizers have scheduled the show of Classic, Custom, European and Street Rod vehicles for Sunday, June 25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. - rain or shine. Admission is $5 for a day of cars, kids' games, a BBQ, beer tent, vendors, live music, and a silent auction, raising money for the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Innisfil Ribfest. It's not on Father's Day weekend, but Dads love Ribs... Innisfil Community Events Corporation welcomes Innisfil's first-ever Ribfest and Music Festival, June 23-25 at the Innisfil Recreation Complex, south parking lot – featuring 5 top North American Ribbers, from Alabama, Florida, Vancouver and Fort Erie, plus a midway, Vendors' marketplace, beer garden, live music all weekend, and Destiny Wrestling on the Sunday. In the lineup are The Unruly Gentleman, Glenn Marais Band, and tributes to the Tragically Hip, Shania Twain, Blue Rodeo, Toby Keith and Keith Urban. Among the highlights will be a rib-eating competition, open to the public; the Destiny “Supernova” wrestling on the Sunday, and a special charity wrestling match between Innisfil Firefighters. For the Ribbers – Camp 31, Sticky Fingers, Hawgs Gone Wild, Pistil Pete's Smokehouse and Billy Bones BBQ – the big deal is the taste-testing, and the awards for Best Ribs, Best Sauce, and Best Beef Brisket or Chicken. For information, see InnisfilRibfest on Facebook.com.

